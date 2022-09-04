The New York Post reported Sunday that police sources have identified a man who plunged to his death from a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday as Gustavo Arnal, chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

The man the Post identified as Arnal, 52, died Friday after falling from the 18th floor of Manhattan’s 60-story 56 Leonard St. building, known locally as the “Jenga Building” because its facade resembles the popular game. The building houses high-end residences.

A New York City police spokesman confirmed to Seeking Alpha that the man who died Friday was named Gustavo Arnal and was 52, the same age the company recently listed for Arnal on a proxy statement. However, the spokesman could not confirm that the man was the same Gustavo Arnal as BBBY’s CFO.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) did not immediately respond to a request from Seeking Alpha for comment, and the Post reported that calls to Arnal’s family were not immediately returned, either.

The news comes at a time when BBBY stock has been on a rollercoaster ride that included a big meme-stock-inspired run-up. The stock fell from more than $30 in March to less than $5 a share in July, then rallied backed to $30 intraday in August before tumbling back to close Friday at $8.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has been falling recently after investor Ryan Cohen disclosed in August that he’d sold a large stake he’d built up in the retailer.

BBBY has been facing financial difficulties and recently announced a restructuring that included new financing, big layoffs, store closures and a possible sale of new shares to raise capital.

SA Author and Quant Ratings are both currently a Hold for BBBY, with some contributors remaining bullish.