China composite PMI power past estimate
- China Caixin Composite PMI: 53.0 vs. 50.0 forecast, 54.0 prior.
- Services PMI: 55.0 vs. 51.0 forecast, 55.5 prior.
- Chinese services companies signalled a further marked increase in business activity in August as the sector continued to recover from the recent wave of COVID-19. The upturn was supported by a solid rise in overall sales, as companies reported higher customer numbers as market conditions continued to normalise.
- The seasonally adjusted headline Business Activity Index edged down from 55.5 in July to 55.0 in August, to signal a slightly softer, but still steep, increase in service sector activity.
- Total new orders rise, despite stronger fall in new export business.
- Optimism around the outlook hits highest since November 2021.
