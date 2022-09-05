China composite PMI power past estimate

Sep. 05, 2022 1:06 AM ETiShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHR, YINNPGJ, EWH, CAF, CYB, GXC, TDF, CHIQ, YANG, CHIX, CXSE, KBA, CWEB, KUREBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • China Caixin Composite PMI: 53.0 vs. 50.0 forecast, 54.0 prior.
  • Services PMI: 55.0 vs. 51.0 forecast, 55.5 prior.
  • Chinese services companies signalled a further marked increase in business activity in August as the sector continued to recover from the recent wave of COVID-19. The upturn was supported by a solid rise in overall sales, as companies reported higher customer numbers as market conditions continued to normalise.
  • The seasonally adjusted headline Business Activity Index edged down from 55.5 in July to 55.0 in August, to signal a slightly softer, but still steep, increase in service sector activity.
  • Total new orders rise, despite stronger fall in new export business.
  • Optimism around the outlook hits highest since November 2021.
