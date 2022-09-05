Asia-Pacific stocks struggle for direction, eyes on OPEC+ meeting

Sep. 05, 2022 1:29 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Japan -0.06%.
  • China +0.18%. China today released its composite PMI, which was way ahead of estimates.
  • Hong Kong -1.42%.
  • Australia +0.20%.
  • On Friday, Nasdaq dropped for sixth consecutive session; Dow, S&P slumped in whipsaw trading. The markets are closed today for the Labor Day holiday.
  • In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rises $1.79 to $88.66 a barrel. All eyes will be on today's OPEC+ meeting, after Saudi Arabia's energy minister recently floated the prospect of a production cut, although most analysts expect the cartel will hold off on such a step.
  • Bitcoin is trading below $20,000 mark as commodities declined on news of a G7 Russian energy ban.
  • All the European economies is expected to report composite PMI and service PMI. Majority of the European economies reported contraction in factory activity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.