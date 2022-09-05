Asia-Pacific stocks struggle for direction, eyes on OPEC+ meeting
Sep. 05, 2022 1:29 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.06%.
- China +0.18%. China today released its composite PMI, which was way ahead of estimates.
- Hong Kong -1.42%.
- Australia +0.20%.
- On Friday, Nasdaq dropped for sixth consecutive session; Dow, S&P slumped in whipsaw trading. The markets are closed today for the Labor Day holiday.
- In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rises $1.79 to $88.66 a barrel. All eyes will be on today's OPEC+ meeting, after Saudi Arabia's energy minister recently floated the prospect of a production cut, although most analysts expect the cartel will hold off on such a step.
- Bitcoin is trading below $20,000 mark as commodities declined on news of a G7 Russian energy ban.
- All the European economies is expected to report composite PMI and service PMI. Majority of the European economies reported contraction in factory activity.
Comments