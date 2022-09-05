Germany composite PMI slid to 27-month low as private sector downturn deepens
- Germany Composite PMI: 46.9 vs. 47.6 consensus, 47.6 consensus.
- Demand across the private sector remained under pressure midway through the third quarter, with inflows of new work falling at a solid rate that was little-changed from the previous survey period. This in part reflected a deepening decline in new export business.
- Service PMI: 47.7 vs. 48.2 consensus, 48.2 consensus.
- Service PMI continued to drift lower as continued squeeze on client budgets and economic uncertainty dampened demand across the sector.
- Employment growth at 18-month low.
- Rates of inflation ease further from April's record highs.
- Earlier, German factory activity contracted for second month, slips to 26-month low.
