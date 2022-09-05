Eurozone business activity falls for second month running
- Eurozone Composite PMI: 48.9 vs. 49.2 consensus, 49.9 consensus.
- Aug. Ireland service PMI: 51.0 at 18-month low.
- Aug. France service PMI: 50.4 at 17-month low.
- Aug. Germany service PMI: 46.9 at 27-month low.
- Aug. Spain service PMI: 50.5 at 7-month low.
- Aug. Italy service PMI: 49.6 at 27-month low.
- Service PMI: 49.8 vs. 50.2 consensus, 51.2 consensus.
- The renewed contraction in business activity reflected further signs of demand weakness as new orders decreased for the second month running. The rate of decline in new business was modest, but quickened to the fastest since February 2021.
