UK private sector slips into contraction territory in August
- UK Composite PMI: 49.6 vs. 50.9 consensus, 52.1 consensus.
- The composite PMI fell into contraction for the first time in 18 months. Posting 49.6, down from 52.1 in July, the index was pulled down by a severe and accelerated drop in UK manufacturing output, although a slower rate of service sector expansion also weighed on the headline number.
- Service PMI: 50.9 vs. 52.5 consensus, 52.5 consensus.
- Marginal gain in activity reflects downward pressure on sales.
- Costs and charges continue to rise sharply.
- Confidence subdued, but employment up markedly again.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP
- Prior: UK manufacturing sector reported contraction for second month.
