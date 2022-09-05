UK private sector slips into contraction territory in August

Sep. 05, 2022 4:37 AM ETEWU, FXB, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, DGBP, UGBP, FLGBBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • UK Composite PMI: 49.6 vs. 50.9 consensus, 52.1 consensus.
  • The composite PMI fell into contraction for the first time in 18 months. Posting 49.6, down from 52.1 in July, the index was pulled down by a severe and accelerated drop in UK manufacturing output, although a slower rate of service sector expansion also weighed on the headline number.
  • Service PMI: 50.9 vs. 52.5 consensus, 52.5 consensus.
  • Marginal gain in activity reflects downward pressure on sales.
  • Costs and charges continue to rise sharply.
  • Confidence subdued, but employment up markedly again.
  • ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP
  • Prior: UK manufacturing sector reported contraction for second month.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.