Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-targeting booster vaccine gets approval in UK
Sep. 05, 2022 4:56 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), PFE, BNTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine as a booster shot on Sept. 3 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older.
- The approval marks the second for a bivalent vaccine in the U.K. after approval of Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Omicron-targeting bivalent booster shot on Aug. 15.
- Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-targeting vaccines have already received clearance in the U.S.
- In each dose, 'Comirnaty bivalent Original/Omicron' half of the vaccine (15 micrograms) targets the original virus strain and the remaining half (15 micrograms) targets Omicron (BA.1), MHRA said in a Sept. 3 press release.
- MHRA added that the decision was backed by data from a trial which showed that a booster dose with the bivalent vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron and the original strain.
