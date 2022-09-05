Devon Energy enters into LNG export partnership with Delfin Midstream
Sep. 05, 2022 5:15 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has entered into a liquefied natural gas export partnership with LNG export infrastructure development company, Delfin Midstream.
- The partnership includes an executed Heads of Agreement (HOA) for long-term liquefaction capacity and a pre-Financial Investment Decision (FID) strategic investment by Devon (DVN) in Delfin.
- The HOA provides Devon up to 2.0 million tons per annum of total liquefaction capacity on a long-term basis. Specifically, it lays down a framework for finalizing a definitive long-term tolling agreement representing 1 MTPA of liquefaction capacity in Delfin's first Floating LNG vessel, with the ability to add an additional 1 MTPA in Delfin's first or a future Floating LNG vessel.
- The agreement also provides opportunity for additional future equity investments in Delfin by Devon (DVN).
- The transaction does not affect Devon’s (DVN) 2022 guidance.
