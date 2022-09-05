Hon Hai Precision June revenues up 12.21% Y/Y to NT$448.9B, improves FY22 outlook

Sep. 05, 2022 5:22 AM ETHon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHAF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHAFreports August revenue of NT$448.9B, down 5.51% M/M but up 12.21% Y/Y.
  • Cloud and Networking Products, Computing Products, as well as Components and Other Products delivered double-digit growth while Smart Consumer Electronics Products showed significant growth.
  • Year-to-date revenue was NT$3,842.6B, up 9.21% Y/Y.
  • Q3 Outlook:
  • The Company is cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the third quarter, but still need to closely monitor the dynamics of inflation, the pandemic and the supply chain.
  • For Q3 the company expects to deliver Y/Y growth.
  • FY22 outlook previously announced was revised upward to growth from flattish expectation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.