Hon Hai Precision June revenues up 12.21% Y/Y to NT$448.9B, improves FY22 outlook
Sep. 05, 2022 5:22 AM ETHon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHAF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHAF) reports August revenue of NT$448.9B, down 5.51% M/M but up 12.21% Y/Y.
- Cloud and Networking Products, Computing Products, as well as Components and Other Products delivered double-digit growth while Smart Consumer Electronics Products showed significant growth.
- Year-to-date revenue was NT$3,842.6B, up 9.21% Y/Y.
- Q3 Outlook:
- The Company is cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the third quarter, but still need to closely monitor the dynamics of inflation, the pandemic and the supply chain.
- For Q3 the company expects to deliver Y/Y growth.
- FY22 outlook previously announced was revised upward to growth from flattish expectation.
