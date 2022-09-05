NIO launches augmented reality glasses NIO Air AR for in-car entertainment
Sep. 05, 2022 5:27 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) launched NIO Air AR Glasses, which were developed with augmented reality (AR) company Nreal, CnEVPost reported.
- Nreal had released its own equivalent Nreal Air in China last month. The NIO Air can project a 130-inch screen from an equivalent distance of four meters and supports 3D display.
- NIO Air will be sold at RMB 2,299, equivalent to Nreal Air's price.
- The electric car maker said the AR glasses were available for pre-order in limited capacity on the NIO Life online store and the deliveries will begin later in September.
- The glasses can be used with in-car audio systems, but only in vehicles based on NIO's latest NT 2.0 platform. Car models based on the NT 1.0 platform — NIO ES8, ES6 and EC6 — cannot connect the in-car system to the glasses, but the company noted that it was evaluating solutions for such models with the latest Alder smart system.
- The glasses are one of the cores of NIO's PanoCinema and it was the first time Nreal developed such a product for a car company, the report added.
- NIO currently provides 260 Dolby Atmos-enabled movies and about 200 3D movies.
Comments (1)