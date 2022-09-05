Zoetis acquires Scottish animal health digital tech business
Sep. 05, 2022 5:30 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) has acquired Scottish animal health-related digital tools developer, NewMetrica.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2013, NewMetrica has developed a web-based technology to measure health-related quality of life in companion animals.
- Commenting on the deal, Jamie Brannan, President International Operations, Zoetis said: "We expect NewMetrica's tools and algorithms to support earlier detection and treatment of diseases as we gain more insight into the quality of life of our pets and be an important element of future product development. NewMetrica's instruments will give us scientifically validated results for alleviation of OA pain that veterinarians and pet owners will appreciate and value."
