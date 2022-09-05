Israel to ban 4-engine planes, including Boeing 747, to reduce pollution

Sep. 05, 2022

  • In an effort to reduce noise and air pollution, Israeli airports authority has decided to ban Boeing 747 (NYSE:BA) and similar aircraft with four engines as of March 31, 2023.
  • Airlines will not be able to land large airplanes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as of the 2023 summer season as part of a broader plan under development to improve the surrounding environment, the authority announced on Sunday. Operation of 4-engine planes will be allowed in exceptional cases and only with a special permit.
  • The directive mainly covers cargo aircraft since most carriers have stopped using 747 and other four-engine planes on routes to Israel.
  • Flag carrier El Al has already retired its 747 fleet and runs twin-engine Boeing 777 and 787 planes on long-haul routes.

