Alvotech filing for Humira biosimilar approval hit a snag as FDA cites manufacturing issues
Sep. 05, 2022 6:02 AM ETAlvotech (ALVO)ABBVBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a letter to Alvotech's (NASDAQ:ALVO) application seeking approval of AVT02, a biosimilar of AbbVie's (ABBV) drug Humira, citing certain deficiencies in the company's manufacturing facility in Reykjavik, Iceland.
- The Iceland-based biotech said that the FDA's complete response letter (CRL) to the initial biosimilar Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02 noted certain deficiencies related to the Reykjavik facility and stated that satisfactory resolution of the deficiencies was required before the agency may approve the BLA.
- "We aim to satisfactorily address the issues before the Biosimilar User Fee Act (BSUFA) goal date for the interchangeable biosimilar BLA in December," the company said in a Sept. 5 press release.
- Alvotech had entered a settlement with AbbVie which granted Alvotech a license entry date in the U.S. of July 1, 2023.
