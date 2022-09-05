Amazon eyeing Japan prescription drug market, says Nikkei

Sep. 05, 2022 6:16 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Pills spilling out from yellow container. Medical and pharmaceutical concept.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking to enter the prescription drug sales market in Japan.
  • Citing people involved in the project, Nikkei said that the e-commerce giant is considering partnering with small- and mid-sized pharmacies for the service, starting next year when electronic prescriptions are allowed for the first time in the Asian country.
  • Last Friday, Bloomberg reported that Amazon (AMZN) pulled back on plans for dozens of facilities across the U.S. as it appeared to be adjusting to growth expectations.
  • This is in contrast to a recent Bank of America report which stated that Amazon's (AMZN) e-commerce growth rates picked up in Q3.

Comments

