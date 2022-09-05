AstraZeneca's Forxiga gets approval in China for kidney disease with/without type-2 diabetes

Sep. 05, 2022 6:28 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca production plant

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Forxiga was approved in China to reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate ((eGFR)) decline, end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalization for heart failure (hHF) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk of progression with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D).
  • China's National Medical Products Administration's (NMPA) decision was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called the DAPA-CKD.
  • The British drugmaker said Forxiga (dapagliflozin), known as Farxiga in the U.S., is now approved in 100 countries worldwide, including in the U.S., the EU and Japan to treatment CKD in adults with and without T2D.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.