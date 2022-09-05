AstraZeneca's Forxiga gets approval in China for kidney disease with/without type-2 diabetes
Sep. 05, 2022 6:28 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Forxiga was approved in China to reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate ((eGFR)) decline, end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalization for heart failure (hHF) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk of progression with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D).
- China's National Medical Products Administration's (NMPA) decision was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called the DAPA-CKD.
- The British drugmaker said Forxiga (dapagliflozin), known as Farxiga in the U.S., is now approved in 100 countries worldwide, including in the U.S., the EU and Japan to treatment CKD in adults with and without T2D.
