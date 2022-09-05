China's August wholesale sales of passenger NEVs expected to be record 625K units
- China's wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles to be about 625K units, according to estimates released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
- A look at the NEV wholesale sales trend:
- For the current month, retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China are expected to reach 520,000 units, up 108.3% Y/Y and up 7% from July, as per China Passenger Car Association report.
- All passenger vehicle sales in China are expected to be 1.88M units in August, up 29.6% Y/Y and up 3.4% M/M.
- Tesla China's sales in August are expected to reach 77K units, which is up 173% from 28,217 units in July and 74% from 44,264 in the same month last year.
- BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) wholesale sales in August reached 174K units, top brand in NEV sales.
