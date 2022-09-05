China's August wholesale sales of passenger NEVs expected to be record 625K units

Sep. 05, 2022 7:14 AM ETLI, BYDDF, TSLA, LIT, HAIL, KARS, DRIV, NIO, XPEV, VCARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments

Map of China on digital display

da-kuk

  • China's wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles to be about 625K units, according to estimates released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
  • A look at the NEV wholesale sales trend:
  • For the current month, retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China are expected to reach 520,000 units, up 108.3% Y/Y and up 7% from July, as per China Passenger Car Association report.
  • All passenger vehicle sales in China are expected to be 1.88M units in August, up 29.6% Y/Y and up 3.4% M/M.
  • Tesla China's sales in August are expected to reach 77K units, which is up 173% from 28,217 units in July and 74% from 44,264 in the same month last year.
  • BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) wholesale sales in August reached 174K units, top brand in NEV sales.
  • EV manufacturers include: NIO (NIO); XPeng (XPEV); Li Auto (LI); Tesla (TSLA); BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF).
  • Related ETFs: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT); Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV); KraneShares Electric Vehicles & Future Mobility ETF (KARS); Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR); SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.