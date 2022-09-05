Shell (NYSE:SHEL) said Monday it has taken a final investment decision on the development its Rosmari-Marjoram natural gas project off the southeast coast of Malaysia.

Shell said (SHEL) the project is designed to produce 800M cf/day of gas, with production expected to start in 2026.

Rosmari and Marjoram are deepwater sour gas fields discovered in 2014, and their development will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned wellhead platform, a 207 km pipeline to shore and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

Shell's (SHEL) Sarawak Shell Berhad subsidiary is operator of the project and owns an 80% stake, while Malaysia's Petronas holds the rest.

