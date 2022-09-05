Shell to move ahead with Malaysian offshore gas project

Sep. 05, 2022 7:25 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Shell Holds Annual General Meeting In London

Scott Barbour/Getty Images News

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) said Monday it has taken a final investment decision on the development its Rosmari-Marjoram natural gas project off the southeast coast of Malaysia.

Shell said (SHEL) the project is designed to produce 800M cf/day of gas, with production expected to start in 2026.

Rosmari and Marjoram are deepwater sour gas fields discovered in 2014, and their development will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned wellhead platform, a 207 km pipeline to shore and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

Shell's (SHEL) Sarawak Shell Berhad subsidiary is operator of the project and owns an 80% stake, while Malaysia's Petronas holds the rest.

Shell (SHEL) reportedly is laying the groundwork to replace CEO Ben van Beurden after running the company for nine years.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.