Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has blocked the controversial online forum Kiwi Farms, which has been described as a "stalking and harassment" chat group.

NET CEO Matthew Prince wrote in a blog post that his company has taken steps to block Kiwi Farms' content from being accessed through its infrastructure.

"This is an extraordinary decision for us to make and, given Cloudflare's role as an Internet infrastructure provider, a dangerous one that we are not comfortable with," he wrote. "However, the rhetoric on the Kiwifarms site and specific, targeted threats have escalated over the last 48 hours to the point that we believe there is an unprecedented emergency and immediate threat to human life unlike we have previously seen from Kiwifarms or any other customer before."

The move follows an online campaign started by Canadian Twitch streamer and transgender activist Clara Sorrenti calling on NET to stop supporting Kiwi Farms.

Sorrenti was allegedly subject to harassment and violent threats on Kiwi Farms, which forced her into hiding.

Reached previously by The Associated Press to comment on the campaign against Kiwi Farms, the forum's founder replied only that "the press are scum."

Prince wrote in his blog post that move to block Kiwi Farms wasn't directly a result of the pressure campaign.

"NET provides security services to Kiwi Farms, protecting them from DDoS and other cyberattacks. We have never been their hosting provider ... [and] we do not believe terminating security services is appropriate, even to revolting content," Prince said.

However, he alleged that the rhetoric on Kiwi Farms continued to get more aggressive.

Prince said NET informed law enforcement in multiple jurisdictions over the last two weeks about potential criminal acts and imminent threats to human life posted on Kiwi Farms.

"We will continue to work proactively with law enforcement to help with investigations into the site and individuals who posted what may be illegal content to it," the CEO said.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article failed to note that some material came from The Associated Press.)