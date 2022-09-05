Cloudflare blocks hate forum Kiwi Farms as targeted threats escalate
Sep. 05, 2022 7:42 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has blocked Kiwi Farms, a stalking and harassment internet forum, as targeted threats escalated and it believes there is "immediate threat to human life".
- NET has taken steps to block Kiwi Farms' content from being accessed through its infrastructure, NET CEO Matthew Prince wrote in a blog post.
- The move follows an online campaign started by Canadian Twitch streamer and transgender activist Clara Sorrenti calling on NET to stop supporting the site.
- Sorrenti was subject to harassment and violent threats on Kiwi Farms, which forced her into hiding.
- The move was not directly a result of the pressure campaign, Prince clarified.
- "NET provides security services to Kiwi Farms, protecting them from DDoS and other cyberattacks. We have never been their hosting provider... we do not believe terminating security services is appropriate, even to revolting content," Prince noted.
- But the rhetoric on Kiwi Farms continued to get more aggressive, he added.
- NET informed law enforcement in multiple jurisdictions over the last two weeks about potential criminal acts and imminent threats to human life posted on Kiwi Farms.
- "We will continue to work proactively with law enforcement to help with investigations into the site and individuals who posted what may be illegal content to it," said Prince.
Comments