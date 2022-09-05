Crude oil futures are up sharply Monday as the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee has recommended a 100K bbl/day production cut starting in October; Russia is said to support the planned cut.

The decision would have little effect on actual production, since OPEC+ output already is running well below target, but the psychological impact is clear.

U.S. WTI crude (CL1:COM) for October delivery +3.3% at $89.74/bbl, and November Brent crude (CO1:COM) +3.6% at $96.35/bbl.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Liz Truss has officially been announced as leader of the U.K.'s Conservative Party and will become the new prime minister.

European indexes trade broadly lower and the euro touched a new 20-year low after Russia shut down the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline, sending European gas prices up more than 30%, after the G-7 countries said they would support price caps on Russian oil.

U.K.'s FTSE -0.6%, Germany's DAX -2.6%, and France's CAC -1.8%.

Sweden and Finland created backstops over the weekend to help struggling utilities, and European energy ministers are set to discuss radical proposals including gas price caps and a suspension of power derivatives trading when they hold a special meeting on Friday.

J.P. Morgan's shock forecast earlier this summer that crude oil prices could surge to as high as $380/bbl if the G-7 placed a price cap on Russian oil and Vladimir Putin retaliated with production cuts.