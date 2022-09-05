Woodside to supply 1B cm/year LNG to Uniper in bid to cut reliance on Russia

Sep. 05, 2022 9:51 AM ETWoodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), UNPPYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) said Monday that Australia's Woodside Energy (NYSE:WDS) will supply liquefied natural gas worth 1B cm/year to Europe to help cut the continent's reliance on Russian supplies.

"This agreement secures additional LNG supplies for our customers in Europe, which has become ever more important due to recent developments," Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

Separately, The Australian reports Woodside's (WDS) strategic review could result in a sale of the company's joint venture in the Gippsland Basin that previously was owned by BHP.

The announcement about the LNG deliveries, which would start in January 2023 and could run until 2039, comes three days after Gazprom shut off gas supplies from the Nord Stream pipeline.

