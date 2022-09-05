Germany is unlikely to meet its target for filling gas storage sites to 95% by the start of November following the latest Russian supply cut, Bloomberg reports on Monday.

While Germany is ahead of schedule in its efforts to boost winter reserves, Russia's indefinite halt of the key Nord Stream pipeline jeopardizes further refilling, according to the report.

Germany's gas storage reached the 85% intermediate target for October 1, raising hopes that Europe could build a working buffer for this winter and sending natural gas and power prices lower, but the situation changed after Russia's move.

Dutch TTF front-month natural gas futures recently traded +14.5% at €245.85/MWh, after soaring as much as 35% earlier.

Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmieding believes most of Europe should get through the cold season without needing to close parts of its industry by large-scale rationing of gas.

"If Russia doesn't reopen Nord Stream but keeps its other pipelines open during September, storage levels could rise to a seasonal peak of ~87%... even with a slight seasonal increase in consumption as the weather gets less warm," Schmieding wrote in a note.

European Union countries are weighing emergency intervention in energy markets to dampen soaring power costs.