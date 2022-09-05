Sanofi expects EU regulatory decision on its COVID shot developed with GSK in weeks

The European drug regulator may decide whether to approve Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and partner GSK's (NYSE:GSK) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a few weeks, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an executive of the French drugmaker.

The companies have developed an adjuvant bivalent shot that provides protection against the Beta variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus.

As per their collaboration, SNY provides the recombinant antigen and will be the marketing authorization holder for the vaccine, while GSK supplies its pandemic adjuvant.

In June, the firms said that the vaccine showed efficacy against the Omicron variant in a late-stage study.

Sanofi's (SNY) executive VP for vaccines, Thomas Triomphe, told a hearing in the European Parliament that he believed the European Medicines Agency would decide on the possible approval of the vaccine in a few weeks, Reuters reported.

SNY and GSK, two of the biggest vaccine makers in the world, were fairly late entrants to the COVID shot race, falling behind rivals such as Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA) and AstraZeneca (AZN).

Triomphe said manufacturing of the vaccine had already started and deliveries to European countries could start immediately after approval, according to Reuters.

The EU and the UK have ordered 75M doses of the vaccine, and Sanofi (SNY) expects to begin the commercial rollout of the shot by this autumn.