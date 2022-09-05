Bracing for higher nat gas prices, BASF warns it could cut production further

Sep. 05, 2022 11:48 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY)BFFAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Behind the scenes of Antwerp port

Mark Renders/Getty Images News

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) told Reuters on Monday it is monitoring the natural gas market closely and could cut production further if needed, after Russia suspended gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

The company, one of Germany's largest natural gas users, said it is bracing for high and volatile gas prices.

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) already is lowering production of ammonia, which relies heavily on natural gas, and sourcing some of its ammonia needs from outside Europe.

There's "nothing left for [BASF] investors except to pray for some favorable European weather," Zoltan Ban writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.