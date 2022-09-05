California declared a power grid emergency for Monday and expects all-time record demand on Tuesday, as a heatwave that has pushed temperatures past 110 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas threatens to stretch the state's electricity system to its limit.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the energy grid, forecasts electricity use in the state to hit 48.9 GW Monday, the most since 2017, with an energy deficiency expected between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time.

"We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave," California ISO CEO Elliot Mainzer said at a news conference on Monday, adding the state faced a deficit of 2-4 MW, as much as 10% of the state's normal electricity demand.

Downtown Los Angeles reached a temperature 103 on Sunday, the area's first break above 100 this year, and state capital Sacramento could reach 113 on Monday and 115 on Tuesday, which would be record highs for those days.

Separately, Sempra Energy (SRE) is in preliminary talks with European companies to sell the fuel from the next phases of its plant in Texas, President Dan Brouillette said at a conference in Milan.

The company also is considering joint ventures and partnerships to build LNG import terminals in Europe and elsewhere, Brouillette said.

Last week, the California legislature passed a bill approving a $1.4B government loan to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open for five more years.