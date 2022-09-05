Innovent doses first participant in higher-dose cohort of phase 2 trial of obesity treatment
Sep. 05, 2022 2:59 PM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) said the first participant had been successfully dosed in the higher-dose cohort of its phase 2 trial of mazdutide in Chinese adults with obesity.
- The company said the placebo-controlled study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of mazdutide in Chinese participants with overweight or obesity.
- Results for the low dose cohorts - 3.0 mg, 4.5 mg and 6.0 mg - were disclosed bt the company in June, which showed that at week 24, each dose of mazdutide showed significant efficacy on body weight loss compared with placebo.
- A total of 80 participants are planned to be enrolled and will receive mazdutide 9 mg or placebo for 24 weeks.
