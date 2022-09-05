Quantum Battery Metals looks for processing facility near Alba and Kelso
Sep. 05, 2022 4:22 PM ETQuantum Battery Metals Corp. (BRVVF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Quantum Battery Metals (OTCPK:BRVVF) has announced that with the expansion of its mining programs specifically in the James Bay Area in Quebec focusing on lithium, the Co. is searching for potential processing partners to work with the Co.
- With the successful run of the 2022 exploration program on the Co.'s Lithium properties, the Co. anticipates that it will need to work local processing facilities in the near future.
- "The Co. plans to go into 2023, with high expectations and a well-thought-out exploration program." states Marc Momeni, CEO.
