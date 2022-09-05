Volaris reports 20% increase in August's traffic demand

  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) reported 19.8% increase in capacity for August 2022 while demand ticked 20% higher on year-over-year.
  • Load factor was 84.9%.
  • Passenger demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 18.7% and 23.4%, respectively.
  • YTD demand rose 30.7% Y/Y, with load factor expanding 0.5 pp year-over-year, to 84.6%.
  • "Demand was strong in all our markets, and we have been able to maintain strong load factors while continuing to expand our network. We maintain our flexible network strategy and will continue stimulating our markets with low fares and adding new capacity based on the market demand," said Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena.

