CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) said Monday it agreed to acquire Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) for $30.50/share in cash, for a total transaction value of ~$8B, beating out other potential buyers including Amazon (AMZN) and UnitedHealth (UNH).

The deal will add 10K contracted doctors and clinicians and give CVS (CVS) a hand in coordinating medical care for millions of Americans.

Private equity funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital, which owns ~60% of Signify Health (SGFY) shares, have agreed to vote the shares they own in favor of the deal.

"We expect the acquisition to be meaningfully accretive to earnings and, as a result, are increasingly confident we can achieve our long-term adjusted EPS goals as outlined at our Investor Day in December 2021," CVS Health (CVS) Executive VP and CFO Shawn Guertin said.

