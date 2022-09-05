SGH reports inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule
Sep. 05, 2022 5:53 PM ETSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) has announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of SGH has approved the grant of restricted share units with respect to an aggregate of 372,347 ordinary shares of SGH to 273 non-executive employees who joined the SGH group as a result of SGH’s acquisition of Stratus Technologies, which was completed on August 29, 2022.
- Additionally, the Compensation Committee approved the grant of an individually negotiated award to David Laurello, who will be employed as senior vice president, Corporate Development of SGH and CEO and president of Stratus.
- Mr. Laurello’s award consists of RSUs with respect to 103,600 ordinary shares of SGH.
Comments