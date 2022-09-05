GOL announces preliminary August traffic figures
Sep. 05, 2022 6:16 PM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) has announced preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2022 with total supply (ASK) increased 43.9%.
- Total seats increased 41.4% and the number of departures increased by 44.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 46.3% and the load factor was 81.5%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 29.7% and demand (RPK) increased by 31.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.4%. The volume of departures increased by 39.1% and seats increased by 36.1%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323M, the demand (RPK) was 266M and international load factor was 82.3%.
