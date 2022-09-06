Philip Morris International may lower vote threshold for Swedish Match deal - report

Sep. 05, 2022 8:20 PM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM), SWMAFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

PHILLIP MORRIS

Chris Hondros/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is said to be mulling lowering the acceptance threshold for its proposed $16 billion acquisition of smokeless tobacco firm Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF).

Philip Morris (PM) is expected to make a decision on the lower threshold in the next few weeks, according to a Bloomberg report earlier on Monday.

The potential change comes as the Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) deal has faced opposition from shareholders, including activist holder Elliott Investment Management. Elliott disclosed last week it has accumulated a 5.25% in the smokeless tobacco company after Bloomberg first reported in early July that Elliott had taken a stake and was against the deal under its original terms.

The maker of Marlboro brand cigarettes' bid is currently conditioned on getting more than a 90% stake in Swedish Match. Philip Morris hasn't made a final decision on possible alterations to its offer and may need to increase it bids if it continues to face holder opposition, according to the report.

A Jefferies analyst said in May that Philip Morris’ (PM) bid for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) faces significant risks from retail investors. He added that the 90% tender threshold could prove a high bar to clear.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.