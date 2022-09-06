CanSino wins regulatory nod in China for inhaled COVID-19 shot
Sep. 05, 2022 9:28 PM ETCanSino Biologics Inc. (CASBF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Chinese regulators have approved an inhaled version of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCPK:CASBF) as a booster dose, the company announced over the weekend.
The decision by China’s National Medical Products Administration adds a non-invasive option for COVID-19 immunization in the country.
- The vaccine branded as Convidecia Air allows the formation of an aerosol from a liquid using a nebulizer for inhalation through the mouth.
- Convidecia Air uses the same adenovirus vector platform as the company’s intramuscular COVID-19 vaccine Convidecia, CanSino (OTCPK:CASBF) said.
- Data published in the medical journal The Lancet highlighted the strength of the humoral, cellular, and mucosal immunity generated by Convidecia Air to fight infection and spread of COVID-19.
