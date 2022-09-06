Asia-Pacific markets mixed as Australia’s central bank raised interest rates again

Sep. 06, 2022 1:23 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.07%. Japan data: July Household spending -1.4% m/m.

Japan urges oil producing countries to expand output.

China +1.03%.

Hong Kong -0.44%.

Australia -0.03% Australian data: Net exports to contribute 1% to Q2 GDP (0.9% expected).

Australia weekly consumer confidence +1.3% w/w.

RBA raises cash rate by 50 bps to 2.35%, as expected. That’s the fifth increase in a row since the central bank started raising rates in May.

India -0.40%.

U.S. markets were closed overnight for a holiday.

New Zealand’s inflation has peaked at 7.3%, reached in the second quarter of the year, due in part to oil prices falling from recent highs, ANZ Research said in a note.

Coming up in the week: Australia Q2 GDP is due Wednesday, 7 September 2022 - preview.

Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session’s 3% gain, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market’s recent slide.

Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.44 a barrel at 0054 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures inched up from Monday to $89.13 a barrel.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and safe-haven buying due to economic slowdown concerns, though prospects of aggressive rate hikes capped further gains.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,718.21 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,731.30.

Spot silver rose 0.9% to $18.32 per ounce, platinum was 0.7% higher at $851.50 and palladium gained 0.7% to $2,047.68.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.08%; S&P 500 +0.01%; Nasdaq +0.16%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.