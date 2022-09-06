HIVE Blockchain reports 290.4 BTC produced in August 2022
Sep. 06, 2022
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) reported global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for August 2022, with a BTC HODL balance of 3,258 Bitcoin and 5,100 Ethereum as of August 31, 2022.
- The company produced 290.4 BTC (compared to 279.9 BTC in July 2022) with 2.23 Exahash of Bitcoin mining capacity during the month of August, with an average hashrate of 2.07 Exahash of Bitcoin mining capacity during the month of August.
- Total bitcoin equivalent production in August 2022 stood at 518.8 BTC equivalent produced, 16.7 BTC Equivalent produced per day on average, 3.72 Exahash of BTC Equivalent Hashrate.
- Meanwhile, the Ethereum mining capacity at end of August stood at at 6.49, with an average hashrate of 6.19 Terahash of Ethereum mining capacity during the month of August.
- HIVE expects Bitcoin mining hashpower to increase to over 3.5 Exahash by Q1 2023, an increase of over 50% compared to our current Bitcoin mining hashrate.
- The Bitcoin network difficulty was mostly constant throughout August and ended the month with a 9.4% increase.
- The Ethereum network difficulty rose 4.4% during the month of August, these factors marginally impacted its gross profit margins.
- "In August we produced an average of 16.7 Bitcoin Equivalent per day, comprised of approximately 9.4 BTC per day and our Ethereum production of approximately 97 Ethereum per day," Executive Chairman Frank Holmes commented.
- Shares are up 3.71% after-hours.
