Datametrex's subsidiary DM EVS teams up with California-based Cyber Switching
Sep. 06, 2022 4:05 AM ETDatametrex AI Limited (DTMXF), DM:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Datametrex AI Limited (OTCQB:DTMXF) said Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions has broadened its product portfolio and introduces a new partnership with California-based Cyber Switching, a EV charging technology company.
- The collaboration allows DM EVS to have a diversified selection of fast and efficient EV chargers for installation and gives clients options of the type of charger to best fit their indoor or outdoor environment, power accessibility, or installation conditions.
- DM EVS has now added another level-2 charging technology, to reduce charging times by up to three hours, which is almost half of what most chargers take on average.
- With the introduction of the new level-2 charger, along with the integration of EVAR's smart charger, DM EVS now has the necessary technology to install and operate in any environment or conditions.
