European markets rose cautiously as investors assess economic challenges

Sep. 06, 2022 4:25 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.26%.

Germany +0.19%. Germany August construction PMI 42.6 vs 43.7 prior.

Germany July industrial orders -1.1% vs -0.5% m/m expected (prior -0.4%).

France +0.01%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.3% in early trade, with retail stocks jumping to lead gains as most sectors nudged into positive territory.

UK data - BRC August Like-for-like retail sales +0.5% y/y (prior 1.6%).

UK shopper data from BarclayCard showed consumer spending growth of +4.7% y/y, was at its weakest since March of 2021.

Coming up in the session: UK August construction PMI at 0830 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than seven basis point to 3.27%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.57%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 2.98%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.