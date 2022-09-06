European markets rose cautiously as investors assess economic challenges
London +0.26%.
Germany +0.19%. Germany August construction PMI 42.6 vs 43.7 prior.
Germany July industrial orders -1.1% vs -0.5% m/m expected (prior -0.4%).
France +0.01%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.3% in early trade, with retail stocks jumping to lead gains as most sectors nudged into positive territory.
UK data - BRC August Like-for-like retail sales +0.5% y/y (prior 1.6%).
UK shopper data from BarclayCard showed consumer spending growth of +4.7% y/y, was at its weakest since March of 2021.
Coming up in the session: UK August construction PMI at 0830 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than seven basis point to 3.27%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.57%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 2.98%.
