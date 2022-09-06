BioInvent potential cancer drug BI-1808 shows safety in interim phase 1/2a trial data

BioInvent International (OTCPK:BOVNF) said it completed the dose escalation part of a phase 1/2a trial of BI-1808 in patients with certain types of cancers.

The phase 1/2a study is evaluating the safety and potential efficacy of BI-1808 as a single agent and in combination with Mercks' blockbuster drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The trial is expected to enroll ~120 patients.

The company noted that after completing the dose escalation phase of BI-1808 as single agent, the BI-1808/Keytruda combo groups will be started.

In the ongoing trial, BI-1808 was shown to be safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicity seen during dose-escalation, BioInvent said in a Sept. 6 press release.

The company added that grade 1 and 2 adverse events related or possibly related to BI-1808 were seen during treatment. Meanwhile, three disease stabilizations were seen during the escalation process.

BioInvent said that due to the positive safety and tolerability profile, a higher dose of BI-1808 as single agent will be tested to explore the effect of higher exposure.