BioInvent potential cancer drug BI-1808 shows safety in interim phase 1/2a trial data

Sep. 06, 2022 4:54 AM ETBioInvent International AB (publ) (BOVNF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

BioInvent International (OTCPK:BOVNF) said it completed the dose escalation part of a phase 1/2a trial of BI-1808 in patients with certain types of cancers.

The phase 1/2a study is evaluating the safety and potential efficacy of BI-1808 as a single agent and in combination with Mercks' blockbuster drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The trial is expected to enroll ~120 patients.

The company noted that after completing the dose escalation phase of BI-1808 as single agent, the BI-1808/Keytruda combo groups will be started.

In the ongoing trial, BI-1808 was shown to be safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicity seen during dose-escalation, BioInvent said in a Sept. 6 press release.

The company added that grade 1 and 2 adverse events related or possibly related to BI-1808 were seen during treatment. Meanwhile, three disease stabilizations were seen during the escalation process.

BioInvent said that due to the positive safety and tolerability profile, a higher dose of BI-1808 as single agent will be tested to explore the effect of higher exposure.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.