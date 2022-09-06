JustKitchen launches famous BistroRYU Black Curry to Taiwan consumers
- Just Kitchen Holdings (OTCQB:JKHCF) said Tuesday that BistroRYU Black Curry was launched to consumers in Taiwan on August 17, 2022 via the JustKitchen app as well as via its network of third party delivery service providers.
- BistroRYU is a famous Japanese restaurant located in Hakata, Fukuoka.
- JustKitchen began working with BistroRYU in February of 2022 via a brand swap agreement with TGAL Inc. pursuant to which the company gained access to the Japanese local hero brand.
- With the move, Taiwan consumers can now access BistroRYU's Black Curry through multiple third-party delivery services.
