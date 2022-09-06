JustKitchen launches famous BistroRYU Black Curry to Taiwan consumers

Sep. 06, 2022 5:03 AM ETJust Kitchen Holdings Corp. (JKHCF), JK:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Just Kitchen Holdings (OTCQB:JKHCF) said Tuesday that BistroRYU Black Curry was launched to consumers in Taiwan on August 17, 2022 via the JustKitchen app as well as via its network of third party delivery service providers.
  • BistroRYU is a famous Japanese restaurant located in Hakata, Fukuoka.
  • JustKitchen began working with BistroRYU in February of 2022 via a brand swap agreement with TGAL Inc. pursuant to which the company gained access to the Japanese local hero brand.
  • With the move, Taiwan consumers can now access BistroRYU's Black Curry through multiple third-party delivery services.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.