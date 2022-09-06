Credit Suisse sells global trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield and Gasser Partner Trust
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has signed two separate agreements to sell Credit Suisse Global Trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Gasser Partner Trust.
Under separate agreements, Butterfield will acquire CST’s businesses based in Guernsey, Singapore, and The Bahamas, while Gasser Partner will acquire CST’s Liechtenstein business.
The transaction is expected to close in 1H2023.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Majority of CST’s employees are expected to transfer to Butterfield.
The CST-related legal entities and any residual business will be wound down by Credit Suisse over the next few years.
Michael Strobaek, Head of Investment Solutions & Sustainability at Credit Suisse, states: "Credit Suisse regularly reviews its product and services portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Over the past months we have carefully considered how we can best continue to serve our clients who have sophisticated trust needs. Both Butterfield and Gasser Partner specialize in full-service trust structures and solutions dedicated to clients with bespoke needs."
