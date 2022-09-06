Sono Motors, ÖPNV-Service Hagen sign LOI for solar retrofit implementation
Sep. 06, 2022 5:24 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) has partnered with public transit service provider ÖPNV-Service Hagen for solar retrofit implementation.
- Under the newly signed letter of intent, the parties will work together for the implementation of Sono Motors' (SEV) solar retrofit solution, the Solar Bus Kit. The current negotiations aim to conclude a contract, with operations to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The companies will cooperate on the Kit’s installation, after-sales and logistics services to increase assembly capacity in Europe and provide fast and professional retrofits, as well as maintenance.
