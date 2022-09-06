S&P futures move up with services data ahead

Stock index futures point to a slightly higher open Tuesday as Wall Street returns from a long weekend.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.5%, Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) +0.4% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1% are higher.

Rates are higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 3 basis points to 3.26% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 3 basis points to 3.47%.

Oil prices are lower after a rally on Monday following OPEC's announcement of a production cut.

"That reverses the increase from September that was one factor helping to lower oil prices, and won’t be welcome news for policymakers as Europe grapples with its own energy issues," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "In particular, it’ll be interesting to see how this week’s ECB forecasts are affected by the latest energy shock, and how long they expect it to take before inflation returns back to target."

On the economic front, services activity numbers are due. Shortly after the start of trading Markit will issue its service PMI for August, with economists looking for a drop to 44.3.

That will be followed by ISM's August non-manufacturing measure. The forecast is for a dip to 55.1.

Among active stocks, CVS agreed to buy Signify Health in an all-cash deal of about $8B.