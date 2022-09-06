SoftBank reportedly in talks to invest $35M in India's GoMechanic
Sep. 06, 2022 5:43 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), SFTBFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) is reportedly in talks to invest $35M in Indian car service and repair firm GoMechanic, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
- According to sources familiar with the matter, SoftBank's Vision Fund is in early stages of talks with GoMechanic in a bet that could value the Indian firm at $600M-700M. Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah and existing investor Tiger Global are also looking to invest in the $100M funding round.
- SoftBank has been in discussions with GoMechanic for over nine months, said the first source, adding that it was initially uncomfortable with the GoMechanic's valuation request of $1B.
- GoMechanic and SoftBank declined to comment.
- If successful, the investment would be one of the Japanese investor's smallest bets in India by its Vision Fund.
Comments