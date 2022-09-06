SoftBank reportedly in talks to invest $35M in India's GoMechanic

Sep. 06, 2022 5:43 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), SFTBFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Checking the brake discs of a modern car. Vehicle braking system.

Dmytro Varavin/iStock via Getty Images

  • SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) is reportedly in talks to invest $35M in Indian car service and repair firm GoMechanic, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
  • According to sources familiar with the matter, SoftBank's Vision Fund is in early stages of talks with GoMechanic in a bet that could value the Indian firm at $600M-700M. Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah and existing investor Tiger Global are also looking to invest in the $100M funding round.
  • SoftBank has been in discussions with GoMechanic for over nine months, said the first source, adding that it was initially uncomfortable with the GoMechanic's valuation request of $1B.
  • GoMechanic and SoftBank declined to comment.
  • If successful, the investment would be one of the Japanese investor's smallest bets in India by its Vision Fund.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.