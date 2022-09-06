Synthetic Biologics VCN-01 shows safety in phase 1 trial in head/neck cancer

Sep. 06, 2022 5:47 AM ETSynthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN) said VCN-01, in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab), showed an acceptable safety profile and encouraging biological activity in patients with a type of head and neck cancer, as per initial data from a phase 1 trial.

The early stage study is evaluating VCN-01 in combination with durvalumab for patients with recurrent/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M HNSCC).

VCN-01 had an acceptable safety profile when given with durvalumab in the sequential regimen (single dose of VCN-01 administered 14 days before the first dose of durvalumab; n=14), the company said in a Sept. 5 press release.

The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were fever, flu-like symptoms and increases in liver transaminases (enzymes, high levels of which could indicate liver damage.

The company said TRAEs were dose-dependent, reversible and consistent with other adenovirus-based products.

The company noted that based on the data the recommended phase 2 dose is 1x1013 viral particles (vp)/patient.

"We look forward to leveraging our findings as we advance VCN-01 through clinical development and we remain on track to deliver on several value-driving milestones, including the initiation of our Phase 2 study in patients with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma in the fourth quarter of 2022 and our Phase 2/3 study in retinoblastoma in the second half of 2023," said Manel Cascallό, general director of Synthetic Biologics' European subsidiary.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.