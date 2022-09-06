Honda Motor inks partnership with Hanwa to secure supply of battery metals
Sep. 06, 2022 6:10 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Japanese automaker, Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) said on Tuesday that it entered a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles.
- The company will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership in the medium to long term.
- For the current year, the company laid out a target to roll out 30 electrified vehicle models globally and produce more than 2M
- EVs a year by 2030. It aims at selling only fully electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040.
