Kraken Robotics secures $9M follow-on contract from NATO Navy
Sep. 06, 2022
- Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) said Tuesday that it has signed a follow-on contract to supply minehunting systems as part of a contract for new Mine Countermeasure Vessels (MCMVs) for a leading NATO Navy.
- As part of this new contract, Kraken will deliver additional KATFISH™, Tentacle® Winch and ALARS and topside systems.
- Kraken’s sonar equipment will be integrated onboard new MCMVs, with deliveries occurring in 2023 and 2024.
- Concurrently, Kraken has issued 100K stock options to an employee. The options have a five-year term, with vesting in three equal instalments consisting of six months from the date of grant and on the one and two-year anniversaries of the initial grant at an exercise price of $0.37.
