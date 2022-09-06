Johnson Controls, United Rentals and Amazon land on BofA's top growth stocks list

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is a new addition to Bank of America's Growth 10 list.

The firm's screening for its Growth 10 screen list includes filtering for Buy-rated stocks with the most earnings upside vs. consensus, companies that rate high for earnings surprises, and names in the firm's coverage universe with the highest 5-year projected EPS growth rates.

United Rentals (URI) and Amazon (AMZN) are the only other two stocks from the consumer sector on the BofA Growth 10 list.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is flashing Strong Buy on URI, Buy on JCI, and Hold on AMZN.

