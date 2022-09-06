Delivery Hero is a top European Internet stock at JPMorgan

Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) is called a standout in JPMorgan's scan of European Internet stocks.

Looking at the setup for the last four months of the year, analyst Marcus Diebel and said they continue to like Delivery Hero's strong portfolio of number one positions in emerging markets and the roll-out of new verticals.

"While the stock price is likely to remain impacted by its unprofitability in the short-term, we believe faster profitability visibility should be an important catalyst, making the current valuation attractive in our view."

While Delivery Hero's (OTCPK:DLVHF) balance sheet is said to appear materially less attractive than peers, the firm believes that is less of a concern given the refinancing ability in place.

JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) and assigned a price target of €71 to rep more than 75% upside potentiak,

Dig through Delivery Hero's latest financial statements.