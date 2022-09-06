EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) said Tuesday it agreed to sell its GGB surface engineering solutions business to Timken (NYSE:TKR) for $305M in cash.

Enpro (NPO) said after the deal it will have a focused portfolio composed of its Advanced Surface Technologies and Sealing Technologies segments, which are "enduring, high-margin businesses with significant aftermarket exposure and recurring revenue streams."

GGB's revenue is expected to total ~$200M in FY 2022.

The company said it is also pursuing a strategic review of its Garlock Pipeline Technologies pipeline sealing and electrical isolation product manufacturing business.

Enpro (NPO) has continued to shift its business mix more toward the semiconductor industry which offers attractive long-term volume growth and good margins, Stephen Simpson writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.