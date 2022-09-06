HSR waiting period expires for MasTec-IEA deal

Sep. 06, 2022
  • The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired for the previously announced acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by MasTec (NYSE:MTZ).
  • In July, MasTec (MTZ) it agreed to acquire IEA in a cash and stock deal valued at $14/share.
  • Under the deal terms, IEA stockholders will receive $14/share comprised of $10.50/share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec (MTZ) share.
  • The expiration of the HSR waiting period was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction.
  • Completion of the transaction is expected in October 2022, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval of the transaction by IEA stockholders.

